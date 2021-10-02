WhatsApp Web | How to open the page on your cell phone | Smartphone | Applications | Applications | trick | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Do you want to conduct your conversations on another cell phone? Use this trick. The WhatsApp It is one of the applications that many like to use to be able to chat with anyone in the world just by registering on their mobile device. With it, you can also send all kinds of multimedia content as well as photos, videos, GIFs, and even Word or PDF documents.

However, many people want to open files WhatsApp Web on another device to continue seeing their conversations or the conversations they receive from a master device. How do you do that? It is very easy and today we will explain how to do it.

It is necessary to determine that WhatsApp Web It can only be opened quickly by computer or laptop. In the case of mobile devices, you will have to perform steps that are not very complicated, but this can lead to a certain headache if you do not know how to use your main browser.

To be able to open WhatsApp Web On mobile, it’s best to have Google Chrome as the app to navigate the same device or simply Safari. So go to work. And best of all, you can do it from your Android device or iPhone.

How to open WhatsAPP WEB on your cell phone

As we mentioned at the beginning, it is a good idea to download the Google Chrome browser on your device Android NS Iphone . You can do this through this link. Then do the following steps:

The first thing will be to enter Google Chrome.

There, click on the three dots in the top corner.

In this section, click where it says “View as desktop” in the case of Android or “Request location for computers” in the iPhone.

In order to have WhatsApp Web on your cell phone, you have to follow these steps. (Photo: mag)

Now refresh the page.

Now simply enter WhatsApp Web using this Link .

. Scan the QR code and you are done.

Now you can watch your conversations on another cell phone without much hassle and chat as usual on WhatsApp.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.