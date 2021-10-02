WhatsApp Plus: How to download the new version and what it offers to its users

The perfect instant messaging app is running the WhatsApp Plus version.

instant messaging app The WhatsApp It is one of the most used platforms worldwide, and according to company data, it is used by more than two billion users. It has been known that many people have been testing a new version of the app for several years now. It’s about WhatsApp PlusUnauthorized update of Facebook social networking site (Platform owner). In this new version, you can completely customize the appearance of the application: colors, themes and even backgrounds.

It has become popular among experts because it has different functions than the original version: for example, It provides exclusive ’emojis’, the ‘online’ legend can be hidden, and the user decides who can connect and who can’t. You can also see which countries have been deleted, as well as cover the Writing section so no one knows when a person is writing a message., among other functions.

However, although there are still many tools to join WhatsApp, some people have decided to download and use WhatsApp Plus APK, as in version 17.50. Then we will leave all the details to you so that you can download the app to your device (be it a computer or a mobile phone).

How can I download it? (the computer)

You can apply the new WhatsApp Plus Download it at this link https://apkzdescargar.com/whatsapp-plus/ To get new jobs. Then follow these steps:

In the event that a warning appears that WhatsApp Plus cannot be installed, you should delete everything related to WhatsApp. To do this, go to Settings & Apps and in the search bar type WhatsApp.

The user enters the new WhatsApp update.

The latest version of the app also brings news like:

Steps to hide your photo

From the moment you choose the previous alternative, every time someone searches for your number to talk to you (and you also saved it in Contact) and you are not ‘Online’, your picture will not appear. This means that you will only be able to see your photo if you are using the app.

Is it safe to use this new version?

As mentioned above, there is no original version of the company led by Mark Zuckerberg. Likewise, it is a completely secure update for any user.

Finally, if you have a problem with WhatsApp Plus, you can contact the following addresses to solve the problem: [email protected] NS [email protected]

