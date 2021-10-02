So you can have a group chat with your Facebook contacts

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

Instagram It already has an option that allows you to create group chats with your friends using an account in Facebook social networking site And messenger, without having to change the application.

In the same way you will also serve so that from Facebook social networking site You can only talk to contacts that you have registered on Instagram. This function allows you to link your accounts and even your messaging services like Messenger.

It was until this year, that Facebook social networking site It started integrating Messenger with Instagram to be able to send messages between both apps. However, in the framework of this progress, there was a function that has not yet been added: the exchange of texts in group conversations. Although this new method is of course optional.

Photo: iStock

An important thing to stress about this is that despite its ability to work in parallel, your Messenger and Instagram accounts will remain separate, without merging at any point. resolution Facebook social networking site It is about being able to have more variety to connect with your contacts.

In addition, another tool that you now have at your disposal is to conduct internal surveys with your chat groups from Instagram. This option was already available in Messenger.

What has been added to Messenger is the functionality of being able to set custom designs as a background image for a chat. In the same way, you can now notice that two or more people are typing at the same time.

Finally, the other feature that Instagram has taken from Messenger is the Watch Together feature, where you can share the videos you watch with your friends to watch them together at once and comment on them in real time.

You just have to start a conversation, invite your friends who are in other apps, and you can talk for hours. Another advantage is that the conversation can be reviewed from InstagramAnd Facebook and Messenger without problems.

More Stories

Trick to find out the online contact

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp Plus: How to download the new version and what it offers to its users

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp Web | How to open the page on your cell phone | Smartphone | Applications | Applications | trick | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Konami’s eFootball 2022 is already the worst rated Steam game

2 days ago Leo Adkins

You can now hide your profile picture from unwanted contacts

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Listen to WhatsApp audios before sending: Available now

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Luck teams up with a woman from the United States, and she won the lottery twice in the same day

4 mins ago Leland Griffith

$866.1 million in remittances from the United States to support the economy

7 mins ago Mia Thompson

Bolivia Cajas gets her 4th prize for “Las Chicas” at the Platinum Awards – Culture

7 mins ago Cynthia Porter

With social networks, Stefani managed to keep his work in this epidemic, the office of aesthetic medicine – El Sol de Hermosillo

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Note: The agreements will protect Salvadorans in the USL.

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson