Link to download WhatsApp Plus 2023 APK for free and learn how to install the latest version on Android | GB WhatsApp 2023 | Red WhatsApp | Whatsapp Plus V23.20 | USA | Peru | Columbia | Mexico | Spain | PE CO MX ES USA | uses

It is one of the most used applications all over the world . This popular instant messaging app keeps hundreds of millions of users all over the world connected. However, there is an unofficial version called , which contains a large number of functions that cannot be present in the original version. In the next note we will tell you how to download it and what are the advantages and disadvantages of having it on your Android device.

To install WhasApp Plus 2023 on your smartphone, you must not have the original application on your mobile phone, as your account may be banned. You also need to know that there are many download links that are dangerous and can harm your cell phone, so it is advised to access reliable web pages as we will tell you later.

How to download WhatsApp Plus?

WhatsApp Plus is not an official application, so it is not in the smartphone store. To be able to install it on your cell phone, you must Then we show you the steps so you can do it:

  • First, download the new APK .
  • Next, install the APK and activate the option to install from unknown sources on Android.
  • You should keep in mind that when you download an app from outside the Google Play Store, you have to activate Unknown Sources.
  • Therefore, you must follow this path to activate it: Settings – Security – Unknown Sources – Accept.
  • Finally, run the .apk file so everything is ready and you can use the app. –

What can be done with WhatsApp Plus?

This app is a modified version of the original WhatsApp and was developed in 2012 by Spanish programmer Rafalense. The application is mainly developed for greater customization of the software and many other improvements which you will learn about below.

Like the original, WhatsApp Plus allows users to chat and send photos, emojis, videos, documents, and files, but it also contains features that are not present in the official version, such as changing the color of chats and the interface.

Another advantage is that you can use two accounts at the same time in WhatsApp Plus, something that cannot be done in the original app. In addition, you can customize your account by adding more privacy by choosing which contacts you don’t want to see online and even change the “last contact” time.

What are the disadvantages of WhatsApp Plus?

Many experts say that using WhatsApp Plus is not the best. Although the app is not dangerous as such, it can be a risk to the security of your private data. Being an unofficial app, it uses servers other than the original server and can be hacked.

On the other hand, WhatsApp can block your account if it detects the use of this application and you may face many problems to recover it, so it is not recommended to install this application on mobile phones.

If you receive an in-app message saying that your account is ‘temporarily suspended’, it means that you may be using an unauthorized version of WhatsApp instead of the official WhatsApp app. If you don’t start using the official version of WhatsApp after your account is temporarily suspended, the company said in a statement. Your account may be permanently suspended.

