WhatsApp | List of cell phones that will be left without the app on February 1 | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

Don’t panic. Although there are millions of people around the world who use The WhatsAppThere are many users who will be left without using the app very soon with the upcoming Meta update.
For this reason, we at Depor have made a list of all the smartphones, between Android and iPhone, that no longer exist The WhatsApp Starting from the first of February. what should be done? In addition, we will provide you with certain aspects on what to do to avoid running out of chat.
Remember that you should always update the operating system or security of your smartphone to avoid any kind of inconvenience.
List of mobile phones that will end WhatsApp on 1st February
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung galaxy s3 mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy X2 cover.
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus F5 phone
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L7II
- LG Optimus L5 Dual
- LG Optimus L7 Dual
- LG Optimus F3 phone
- LG Optimus F3Q phone
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus F6 phone
- LG Enact
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7 phone
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend D2
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6S Plus
- Sony Xperia M
- Lenovo A820
- ZTE V956 – UMI X2 phone
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- ZTE GrandMemo
- Faea F1THL W8
- Wiko Sync Five
- Winko Dark Knight
- Archos 53 Platinum
What do I do if my cell phone has run out of WhatsApp
- In the event that you run out of WhatsApp on your Android cell phone, you must resort to the settings of the terminal.
- Then go to System and Update.
- At that time, try to check for a new update for your operating system.
- If you find it, just update your cell phone.
- If not, it is best to change mobile phones.
How to change the WhatsApp QR code
- The first thing you should have is a fully updated WhatsApp.
- After that, go to the application settings.
