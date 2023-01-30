WhatsApp | List of cell phones that will be left without the app on February 1 | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

Don’t panic. Although there are millions of people around the world who use The WhatsApp There are many users who will be left without using the app very soon with the upcoming Meta update.

For this reason, we at Depor have made a list of all the smartphones, between Android and iPhone, that no longer exist The WhatsApp Starting from the first of February. what should be done? In addition, we will provide you with certain aspects on what to do to avoid running out of chat.

Remember that you should always update the operating system or security of your smartphone to avoid any kind of inconvenience.

List of mobile phones that will end WhatsApp on 1st February

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung galaxy s3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy X2 cover.

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus F5 phone

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7II

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L7 Dual

LG Optimus F3 phone

LG Optimus F3Q phone

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus F6 phone

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7 phone

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend D2

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE

iPhone 6S Plus

Sony Xperia M

Lenovo A820

ZTE V956 – UMI X2 phone

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE GrandMemo

Faea F1THL W8

Wiko Sync Five

Winko Dark Knight

Archos 53 Platinum

What do I do if my cell phone has run out of WhatsApp

In the event that you run out of WhatsApp on your Android cell phone, you must resort to the settings of the terminal.

Then go to System and Update.

At that time, try to check for a new update for your operating system.

If you find it, just update your cell phone.

If not, it is best to change mobile phones.

