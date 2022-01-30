Messenger will notify you if there is a screenshot of your conversation. Photo: Agence France-Presse

It’s time to find out if you have secrets Are you safe or are you a victim shots, OK Messenger new update It will alert users when such practices occur, and report Meta Corporation.

through a Release He explained that the newsletter who will present Request From Messaging service Noting that, in Privacy is importantYou will be notified if someone Take a screenshot of the conversation.

Temporary messages are now available in end-to-end encrypted chats, and we’ll show a new notification when someone takes a screenshot in these chats. We think it’s important that you can use encrypted chats and feel safe, which is why we’ll let you know if someone has taken screenshots For temporary messages. We have started rolling out this feature and it will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.” launch

Company highlighted know “How important security and privacy are when it comes to communicating with people” even between the Updates In addition to the screenshots notification, the End-to-end encryption calls s group conversation.

“Group chats and end-to-end encrypted calls in Messenger: Last year we announced the start of end-to-end encryption testing for group chats, voice calls, and video calls. Today, this feature is now available and you can communicate with friends and family privately and securely.”

besides Development It will let you know if someone takes screenshot for you conversation Jobs like:

writing pointers

Message forwarding

Delivery status and read receipt in groups

verification badge

Save the files

video editing

Finally, highlight it in page www.messenger.com/privacy You can find more information about Commitment to your privacy And about other tools we offer, by accessing Privacy and Security Center”