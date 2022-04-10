Microsoft donates €5 towards the 2022 Xbox Spring sale

A few days ago, several users from the US and Latin America reported that they are receiving free money to spend on the Xbox Store due to Xbox Spring Deals 2022, which is now available with nearly 1,000 games on sale for Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S and PC. Although it’s not the first time those from Redmond donate money on special sales moments like this, that’s why, in addition to America’s users, we’ve now known thanks to many users like y2konya via Twitter Microsoft donates €5 towards the 2022 Xbox Spring sale For users in Spain and the rest of Europe. These free Xbox gift cards are given out to many users completely randomly. So for all those who are thinking about how to get a €5 coupon, we have to tell you that there is no specific way, because it is Microsoft itself that sends it to most players. To check if you are one of the lucky ones, you will simply have to go to your inbox on Xbox Series X | S or Xbox One, with luck finding the Xbox Live message and coupon. Great sales on Xbox game bundles for Spring 2022 If you are one of the lucky ones, feel free to tell us through comments or different social networks. You already know that Xbox 2022 Spring Sales is packed with games of all kinds with the most successful offerings. Finally, we remind you that you can take a look at these Top 10 Spring Deals on Xbox 360 Games.

