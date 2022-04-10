one of the platforms instant message Which millions of people use every day, is The WhatsApp. Whether you want to communicate through messages, photos, videos, video calls, voice notes, etc.

This tool has many advantages, from the ability to instantly and easily communicate with people anywhere in the world, to the ability to Update Automatically every given time, adding New Jobs.

WhatsApp steps to activate reactions in chats. Photo: fix



How to activate WhatsApp reactions

This time we will talk about a new function that WhatsApp has just added to its list of tools, it is about reactions, similar to that of Facebook, which allows users to reply to the messages they receive.

In all, there are six reactions: I like, I like, happiness, surprise, sadness, thank you, According to the information from WABetaInfo, you can also add or change another interaction using the plus button.

It is important to note that at the moment, these reactions are only available in the beta version of the app, which Android users can easily access by following these steps:

Go to the Google Play Store and search for WhatsApp in the top bar, and click on the official app.

On the application page, look for the option “Be a beta tester”.

Accept the terms, wait a moment and the app will be installed automatically.

If the trial version is already installed, just update it.

You can also read: WhatsApp, so you can send messages with different fonts

You have to keep in mind that the beta software may be full, if you can’t download this version, just wait a few days or weeks to unlock more, thus, you can test the feedback in the app.

You can also read: WhatsApp: How to disable multiple devices and download messages quickly

In case you can get access to the beta, to use reactions, just enter into any conversation and press and hold on any message until the reaction bar appears.

For more information, follow our section Technique.