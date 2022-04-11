WhatsApp | How to get two accounts on an Android mobile phone | clone | Smartphones | trick | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp It has become a useful tool on all mobile phones of the world, whether for chatting or for making business contacts. Now a detail has been discovered that very few know if your smartphone accepts Dual SIM.

This post is a clone The WhatsApp . This means that you can have two tokens for the messaging app on your device. how did you do it? These steps may vary depending on the brand of your mobile phone.

How to clone WhatsApp on your Android CELL phone

If it is a Samsung cell phone, you must first go to Settings.

There scroll to where it says “Advanced Features”.

Next, find the “Dual Messenger” tab.

In it you will see that you can clone not only WhatsApp but also Facebook and Messenger.

Choose WhatsApp and another new icon will be generated.

This way you can clone WhatsApp on your Xiaomi cell phone. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

This way you can have two accounts on the same phone if your device has dual SIM.

In the case of Xiaomi, just go to the settings.

Look for Apps and then in Dual Apps.

Choose WhatsApp and voila.

I can’t clone WhatsApp on my ANDROID phone

You will need to download a companion app for this.

This one is called Parallel Space. You can download it from google apps .

. Once you grant it the corresponding permissions, clone WhatsApp.

This way you can register your second number.

