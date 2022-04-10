They discover the most distant galaxy called “HD1”, which is 13 thousand and 500 million years old

52 mins ago Leo Adkins

A group of astronomers made a historical discovery: the most distant galaxy ever discovered, Born in the early universe since 13.5 billion yearsin a study whose results should be confirmed in future observations.

Thanks for the job 1200 hour sky watch With the help of four telescopes, the HD1 galaxy can be found: a very bright object “its red color surprisingly matches the characteristics of a 13.5 billion-year-old galaxy,” its discoverer Yuichi Harikan explains, in a published statement. to the studio on friday Royal Astronomical Society.

Intuition was confirmed by complementary data collected by the ALMA observatory in Chile: HD1 It is located 100 million years from GN-z11So far the farthest galaxy has been discovered.

galaxy HD1 was born only 300 million years after the Big Bang, In a very primitive period of the universe. The emitted light travels for 13.5 billion years to reach Earth.

To determine its age, scientists measured the redshift of the light source. As the universe expands, the space between things expands. And as we go back to the past and further away from things, their light extends, Moving to increasingly red wavelengths.

“When I found this red, I got goosebumps”An astrophysicist from the University of Tokyo, one of the authors of the study published in The Astrophysical Journal, explains.

Scientists are beginning to speculate what exactly this galaxy is, which is considered the most distant, and the team proposes two ideas: HD1 may be forming stars at an amazing rate It may also host the Stars of the Third Society, the first stars in the universe, which, so far, have never been observed.

Another possibility is that HD1 contains files A supermassive black hole 100 million times the mass of our Sun. “Reaching such a mass in such a short time is almost credible,” says astrophysicist Françoise Coombes, of the PSL Paris Observatory, who was not involved in the study.

To solve these unknowns, the galaxy HD1 was chosen as The priority target of the James Webb Space Telescope and his unparalleled ability to contemplate the outermost universe.

More Stories

Free Fire symbols for today April 9, 2022; All rewards are free

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Darth Vader may be coming to Fortnite soon

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

A revolution in physics: the discovery of the W boson contradicts our understanding of the universe | Science and Ecology | Dr..

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp Plus 2022 19.60.0: Update News

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Discover more than 5,000 new RNA viruses in the oceans

2 days ago Leo Adkins

OPPO Reno8 will be the OnePlus 10 that has never seen the light

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Transfers broke the record in 2021

47 mins ago Mia Thompson

Cuaron declares his love for Italian cinema at the Rome Film Festival

49 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Jaime Rodriguez “El Bronco” has been hospitalized with health problems

50 mins ago Mia Thompson

More falls in US polo: Bolito Perez has to undergo surgery and Christian Labrada (h.) flew amazingly off his horse

51 mins ago Sharon Hanson

They discover the most distant galaxy called “HD1”, which is 13 thousand and 500 million years old

52 mins ago Leo Adkins