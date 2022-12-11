Miyamoto thought Peach Felina would be exciting in Super Mario 3D World

We bring you a new and interesting message from one of the most popular games at the moment among users who often play Nintendo Switch. It comes to Super Mario 3D World + Bowser Fury.

The message we leave you below makes some interesting statements about its original development for the Wii U. Specifically, it focuses on Peach cats.

Apparently, Peach will not be playable in this version, but the product will Yoshiaki Koizumi He felt that there was little female representation in the Super Mario games and that it would be nice to add Peach as a playable character. secondly, Shigeru Miyamotothe original creator of Super Mario, also saw fit to add her as a playable character, but for a different reason.

According to the statements, he added that he thought Catwoman was sexy and that it would be a good idea to see what the feline version of Peach looks like. Here you can check it:

