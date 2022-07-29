Nahuel Molina is the expected signature of this painting

Much has been said about the arrival of a potential Portuguese striker, Cristiano Ronaldo Bayern Munich, but from within the Bavarian team revealed the reason for not signing “Bicho”.

Oliver KhanThe Bayern Munich president admitted that they appreciate the possibility of appointing the “leader”.

We talked about this issue. It was the other way around that we wouldn’t do our job well.”Khan revealed to Bild newspaper in that country.

Source runner-up in the world with Germany in the World Cup Korea and Japan 2022 It was full of praise ChristianBecause he was considered one of the best players on the planet.

Why did Bayern Munich reject Cristiano Ronaldo?

Oliver Khan It was announced that a major evaluation had been made and it was decided that signing with the Teutonic team “would not fit” into the philosophy Bayern Munich.

Possible destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo in Europe

According to local media, the Lusitanian striker “CR7” changed his mind and after not receiving the ticket for the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo’s position took a drastic turn and was about to leave. Manchester United.

El Diario As confirms that the team that can catch the “bug” will be it Atletico MadridHowever, the days pass and it takes time for the transfer window to close in Europe, since the deadline for player registration is until September 1, another option that has disappeared is Paris Saint-Germainbecause they weren’t interested in the services of the world football star either.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a crucial meeting with Eric ten Hag

Cristiano met his representative Jorge Mendes, Eric Ten Hag, the new coach of the “Red Devils”, as well as a key person they hope will influence the decision of the 37-year-old striker, Sir Alex FergusonChristian teacher.

With information from Azteca Sports