NASA calculates the size of Mars’ core for the first time from its seismic activity

NASA calculated the size of Mars’ core for the first time with seismic detection with the InSight probe. The results of the study were reported this week by USAID scientists The Fifty-second Conference of Lunar and Planetary Sciences.

The measurement estimates that The radius of the heart of Mars ranges between 1819 and 1869 kilometers. About half of the land area. The tremendous distance indicates that the core is less dense than previously thought.

Until now, scientists were only able to measure the core of the Earth and the Moon, so recent calculations will help researchers compare and contrast the evolution of planets in the solar system.

InSight landing craft I calculated the size of Mars’ core based on information from seismic waves that bounced off the deep boundary with the mantle. This is the same method that seismometers on our planet use to give their ratings.

As mentioned Temperate nature, The space probe has detected about 500 analytical motions since its arrival on the red planet, so it will be less seismically active than the Earth, but more than the moon. Most of them are weak, but about 50 of them were at the strength of 2 and 4, the force needed to provide information about the inner part of Mars.

Probe results NASA They will help scientists determine how a dense, mineral-rich core separates from the upper rocky mantle as the planet cools.

Meanwhile, the likelihood that the core has remained molten since the initial formation of Mars, about 4.5 billion years ago, is high.

American Mission It landed on the red planet in 2018 and is the first to study its interior.