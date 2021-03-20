Viral | Company pays $ 70 an hour Minecraft Garden Design experts | WhatShed | Video games | Directions | Widely

WhatShed is a British landscape and gardens consulting firm that recently made a hit on social media by posting on Your website Showcasing amazing expert-directed action in Minecraft, a popular creation video game developed by Mojang Studios that has sold over 200 million copies since its launch, to advise its clients so that they can easily design their gardens.

As you can read, they are looking for Virtual parks What or what Provide professional advice to players looking to improve their outdoor space in the game..

Requirements include prior game knowledge, communication skills, creativity, and passion for the game. GardensIt is also recommended that you have previous experience in outdoor gardening. It is a remote work, so it is not necessary to reside in United kingdom To serve.

Will have to be on staff “Evaluate the customer’s current configuration, provide creative feedback, provide suggested configurations within budget, and create various designs for each customer.”.

They also detail that “Select advisors will be paid more than £ 50 (roughly US $ 70) an hour for their services when they are hired, but they will be able to set their own rates and act flexibly.”. On the other hand, it is not known whether the job offer can be extended or temporary.

in addition to, WhatShed Advertise your search for people interested in View your Minecraft gardens Through its platform. Everything points to the rise of telecommuting, and the changes brought about by the pandemic, that seem to have spurred the company to explore new ways Deal.

It may interest you