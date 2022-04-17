New Resident Evil 9 details leaked

distance Big hit for Capcom with Resident Evil VillageFans are already looking forward to the Japanese company’s next steps regarding this successful franchise. At the moment, nothing has been announced, and while the strongest rumors take us to the long-awaited Resident Evil 4 Remake, it now looks like they’ll get it. New details leaked about Resident Evil 9which we assume will come at some point, especially after seeing the end of Resident Evil 8, where many loose ends are left. As many of you remember, at the beginning of last year, many rumors pointed to it Resident Evil 9 development is already in progressIn addition, the trusted Dusk Golem mentioned that the ninth installment could return to the pure horror we live in Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, from the hands of our new protagonist, Rose Winters. So far, with these rumors, known Bukobukaku It may reveal new details for Resident Evil 9. New Resident Evil 4 Remake details leaked New Resident Evil 9 details leaked Third person camera.

for a single player.

Very scary mythical/folk creatures.

Ethan Winters, who was alone throughout the game, with no companions, will now not be in the ninth installment.

Resident Evil 9 could be released throughout 2024.

The protagonist is likely to be a classic character. As you know, this leak is not official at all, so this detail should be taken as such. From SomosXbox, we’ll keep you posted on any news about Resident Evil 9.

