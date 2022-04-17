WhatsApp, all new functions that will be available

one of the platforms instant message The most used is The WhatsAppEvery day, millions of people around the world communicate through this medium, either by Messages, photos, videos, voice memos, and video callsetc.

This application has many advantages, but one of the most important is that it is constantly updated, causing New features and tools added to the statute. On this occasion, we tell you all the news that WhatsApp will make available to all its users.

What are the new features in WhatsApp

1. Societies

This new tool will help improve communication between users, it has a different style than already popular groups. In societies, there will be administrators who will oversee global communication in order to maintain the organisation.

One advantage you will have is that those who make up a community will be able to create and manage their own internal groups to break down the various tasks. Some of the characteristics that societies will have are:

Chats will be end-to-end encrypted.

The phone number will be hidden from community members, and only admins will be able to see it.

Communities are private: WhatsApp will not allow you to search or locate them, they can only be accessed by invitation.

Only admins will be able to send broadcast messages to the entire community.

Each community will have a list of accessible groups. Administrators can add and move groups, as well as delete them.

Users will be able to decide if they want to be added to Communities, just as is currently the case with Groups.

Administrators will be able to report abuse and unauthorized use of the communities to WhatsApp. The company can kick out participants, nearby groups, and even communities.

2. WhatsApp feedback

After months of testing, the reactions will finally be available in chats, similar to those on Facebook. It will appear when the user long-clicks on a message to select it, just like in Facebook Messenger.

The emojis that will be available will be I like, I love, they amuse me, they amaze me, they sadden me and the promotional emojis, they will be different from the ones on Facebook because they will have animations.

3. Send files up to 2 GB

After several months of testing in Argentina, WhatsApp will now allow you to send up to 2GB of attachments to all users. Finally, another novelty is that the messaging platform will increase the number of participants in voice calls from eight to thirty-two.

