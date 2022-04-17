WhatsApp | Trick to remove the camera icon from the application | Communities | Features | Tools | Applications | Smart phones | technology | trick | wander | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game

every time you open The WhatsApp From your Android smartphone it automatically shows you its main interface, that screen where all your chats and the Chats, Status or Calls tabs appear, however there is another additional one that you find in the upper left corner with an icon The camera, if not in use, would you like to delete it forever? Next we will explain how to do this.

Above icon The WhatsApp Open the app’s camera, although you may have never used it to take a photo, video or post statuses, because another way to do this is through a specific conversation, from here it will not be necessary to search for a contact to send what you captured, but you will share the file in a quick and easy way.

Next to, The WhatsApp It has a widget to open its platform’s camera from the start of your Android mobile, so you don’t have to search for it in the chat or in the main interface. It is important to clarify that the trick will remove the camera icon, however, it will be replaced by another function called “Communities”, which is one of the most recent tools tested by the application belonging to the Meta.

Steps to remove the camera icon from WhatsApp

According to the information published by the technology portal WabetaInfoThe Camera tab will be replaced by the new Communities tool, the same tool that has been in development for months and will finally reach the beta version of WhatsApp for Android.

What are societies? Basically, it’s a space where administrators will have more control over groups The WhatsApp Which they manage, means that they will be able to create a community conversation within a group chat, for example: if there are 20 students in a class, a WhatsApp group can be divided into 4 communities of five users so that they can develop the topic that the teacher left them. Knowing this, learn how to remove the camera icon and replace it with the communities icon.

As we said before, for now, you will only be able to replace the camera icon in the beta version of The WhatsApp a test program where users will try out the new features that Meta plans to add to its app before it’s officially released to everyone.

Enter the Android Google Play Store and search for WhatsApp.

Click on the first option that appears and scroll down.

Find the “Be a beta tester” button and click on it. If you don’t see it then access this Link to go straight.

to go straight. Now, click on Be Verified.

Accept the terms and you will have to wait a bit to start downloading WhatsApp Beta.

Finally, you have to wait for WhatsApp to launch Communities in beta so you can replace the camera icon. Remember that new features take some time to arrive as they are gradually expanding worldwide.

How to change the WhatsApp logo to a cross

Download the Nova Launcher app.

Once you do that, set it as default.

For this you will have to go to “Settings” > “Applications” > “Default apps”. In Launcher or Launcher, you have to choose Nova Launcher.

Enter Google and search for the cross emoji in PNG.

Then press for a few seconds on the logo The WhatsApp An “Edit” option will appear.

An “Edit” option will appear. Find the cross image you downloaded and that’s it.

This will replace the traditional WhatsApp icon with a cross with a purple Easter background.

How can I hide my name in WhatsApp groups?

The first thing will be to enter this site Share.

Select what is in the box and copy it.

At that moment you should enter WhatsApp.

Click on Settings and from there on Profile.

You will be given the option to edit your name.

You will have to disable it and that’s it.