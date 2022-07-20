Nintendo is asking us to stop using the USB Wi-Fi connector and network adapter for security reasons
Specifically, it’s a Twitter message posted by Nintendo Japan recommending that you stop using Nintendo Wi-Fi USB Connector and the network adapter (Released in Japan only) Due to security concerns. what the subject is about? Both products use WEP, a Wi-Fi protection algorithm that is now considered unsafe due to technological advances since the original release of these devices.
He adds that the network adapter can be a way Introducing MalwareSo, Nintendo wanted to warn those who continue to use it to stop doing so. Here you can see it:
Nintendo is asking people to stop using the Nintendo Wi-Fi USB Connector and Network Adapter (in Japan only) due to security concerns.
(Both use WEP, which is an insecure algorithm to protect Wi-Fi. Also, the adapter has a bug that allows it to be infected with malware.) https://t.co/yUq62ciA1S
