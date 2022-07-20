Nintendo is asking us to stop using the USB Wi-Fi connector and network adapter for security reasons

Today, a new and interesting message was shared directly related to nintendo. In this case, we are talking about company-focused news.

Specifically, it’s a Twitter message posted by Nintendo Japan recommending that you stop using Nintendo Wi-Fi USB Connector and the network adapter (Released in Japan only) Due to security concerns. what the subject is about? Both products use WEP, a Wi-Fi protection algorithm that is now considered unsafe due to technological advances since the original release of these devices.

He adds that the network adapter can be a way Introducing MalwareSo, Nintendo wanted to warn those who continue to use it to stop doing so. Here you can see it:

[Nintendo WFC] Nintendo is asking people to stop using the Nintendo Wi-Fi USB Connector and Network Adapter (in Japan only) due to security concerns. (Both use WEP, which is an insecure algorithm to protect Wi-Fi. Also, the adapter has a bug that allows it to be infected with malware.) https://t.co/yUq62ciA1S – OatmealDome (OatmealDome) 20 July 2022

In the event that you are not familiar with this device, here we leave you a video that they show us:

What do you think of the news? You can share it in the comments.

Line.