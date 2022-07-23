Nintendo is asking users to stop using old hardware

newly nintendo He issued a rather strange statement, warning fans that they should immediately stop using the devices they previously created. Although he doesn’t explicitly talk about old keyboards like NES, SNES, N64, Among other things, because it refers to other extensions that have somewhat different uses.

Specifically they refer to Mosul Nintendo Wi-Fi USB (NTR-010) or the Nintendo Wi-Fi Network Adapter (WAP-001)Please attach your CV to the letter 2005 s 2008, Straight. With the company suggesting to stop using it due to security concerns.

The warning comes from the official website of nintendo Japan, so it’s possible that the live translation may have some missing details. However, it is clear that the Japanese company wants users not to use these adapters.

Here is his statement as it is:

Regarding the “Nintendo Wi-Fi USB Connector (NTR-010)” and “Nintendo Wi-Fi Network Adapter (WAP-001)” network devices released by Nintendo Wi-Fi in 2005 and 2008, please stop using them from viewpoint Security protection and switching to commercially available network devices. These products have been around for over 10 years since their launch and we have confirmed that the following concerns exist when used on an ongoing basis. If you continue to use these devices, there is a risk that they may be accessed illegally from outside, or the connected terminal may be infected with a computer virus, etc. For customers who are currently using it, please stop using it immediately and switch to commercially available network equipment to protect your security. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask for your understanding and cooperation.

This statement is somewhat surprising, so its interpretation is to be expected nintendo More detailed in the future.

Across: Character Book