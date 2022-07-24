Felt, the tool that helps you plan a trip easily

Involved

Felt is a tool designed, above all, for planning group trips with family and friends. This is how this strange technology works.

Organizing vacations with family or friends has never been easier thanks to a full range of tools and mobile apps. Just a few weeks ago, we showed you a collection of apps To enjoy the best rates and services in the rooms. Today we want to delve, first of all, into a particular option. its name Poetry Available in web format. it’s a solution It will help you plan your trips better.

Organizing a trip, especially one corresponding to the summer period, is essential. This is due to the large number of people who are in the center of tourists’ attention. Getting everything ready, or at least the skeleton for the flight, can be a great thing The difference between getting to those unique areas or staying outside One of the most interesting plans to implement. After all, in the absence of restrictions on mobility, we find ourselves in a unique situation. Everyone wants to get out of the house and their routine this year.

Let’s see how you feel It can help you plan your trip better So you can focus exclusively on enjoying yourself. It is a very simple tool to use and also contains a whole series of additional solutions. This is our proposal for you to organize holidays with your family or a group of friends.

Felt, the tool that helps you plan and organize your trip this vacation

Its differentiation is based on the presence of an interactive map in which you only have to enter the location you are going to. After that, you will be able to combine pins, draw on the map, and implement certain routes. That’s why, if you’re one of those people who use Google Maps on a daily basis, that’s a good thing Chance to perform more interesting From a planning point of view.

One of the main features of this platform is the ability to combine different layers as if it were Photoshop. In this way, it is very convenient to add notes, Underline the option in the menu And of course, enjoy a host of additional apps so you don’t miss a thing when it comes to planning the route you’ll take each day. We are faced with one of the most customizable options that can be found on the net, something that makes it much easier to use.

Similarly, we are faced with the option that we can save it to the network and download the image to use as a tool Offline online Or, interestingly, Print it to get the road And activities to be done during the day on paper. Thanks to this, it’s even easier to be able to take the itinerary we did, days ago, so we don’t miss a thing. Once you’re in the service, you’ll see how easy it is to include new plans, delete other suggested plans, or simply add a new layer of customization.

