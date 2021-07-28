Nintendo reminds us that new versions of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl are coming to Switch – Nintenderos

As you well know, Pokemon Shiny Diamond and Shiny Pearl she Remake Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, the fourth generation games, which will arrive on November 19 this year around the world.

Well, as usual in these cases, Nintendo is putting all the meat on the grill to promote these new releases through social networks, because it’s one of the highlights of the year for the hybrid console. On this occasion, in addition, the Japanese company is also asking fans what their favorite things are from the Snouh region.

We leave them below:

From quiet night walks, to beautiful snow-covered scenery, to underground exploration, the Snow Region has it all! Keep celebrating Pokemon’s 25th anniversary and tell us about some of your favorite things from the Snow Region.

And what do you like the most about Snouh?

