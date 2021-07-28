Pokémon Unite has modified Charizard’s in-game performance – Nintenderos

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

We bring you an interesting message regarding one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog that will also be released on mobile phones. We are talking in this case from pokemon unite.

In the text we leave you with below, we can find out, with the update the game received today on the Nintendo Switch and that Gardevoir . has includedThe first mod to the game character has also been included. It is specifically about Charger, Which It appears to have been reduced.

The game’s official account has already submitted that the bug related to Fire-type Pokemon and Muscle Band will be fixed. now from 8 . gameShare this information:

The update that includes Gardevoir also included a fix for Charizard’s use of muscle belt for your standard attack. When paired with Muscle Band, after using Charizard’s Unite Move, which increases damage output, Charizard’s standard attack deals more damage before upgrading. After the update, the damage decreased significantly, harming Charizard’s ability in general.

What is your opinion? If you’re interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title at this link.

