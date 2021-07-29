So you can share your location in real time

Google Maps become one apps Most of them are used to find an address or simply to travel either through town or on the road.

However, very few people know that it is also possible to share files Location In real time with our friends and family to keep us safe.

If you are one of those people, do not worry that below we will explain how to easily and quickly share your geographical location with your contacts from Google Maps.

How to share your location in real time from Google Maps?

The first step to being able to share your real-time location from Google Maps is to open the app and go to the top right corner of the home screen.

Once there, you have to click on your profile picture icon and choose the Share location option and select Share with someone else.

Next, you have to decide when you want to share your location in real time and then select the contact of the person you want to send it to.

Another unknown feature is file customization a map, road marking and road marking with the option to save them to use anytime you want.

You can do this from the Google Maps menu where you can select the “Your Places” option where you can save a list of custom maps.

In the Your Places menu, you can also create a map to customize with the name, all road signs, and the places you want to visit.