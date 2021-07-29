So you can share your location in real time

25 mins ago Leo Adkins

Google Maps become one apps Most of them are used to find an address or simply to travel either through town or on the road.

However, very few people know that it is also possible to share files Location In real time with our friends and family to keep us safe.

If you are one of those people, do not worry that below we will explain how to easily and quickly share your geographical location with your contacts from Google Maps.

Photo: Pixabay

How to share your location in real time from Google Maps?

The first step to being able to share your real-time location from Google Maps is to open the app and go to the top right corner of the home screen.

Once there, you have to click on your profile picture icon and choose the Share location option and select Share with someone else.

Next, you have to decide when you want to share your location in real time and then select the contact of the person you want to send it to.

Another unknown feature is file customization a map, road marking and road marking with the option to save them to use anytime you want.

You can do this from the Google Maps menu where you can select the “Your Places” option where you can save a list of custom maps.

In the Your Places menu, you can also create a map to customize with the name, all road signs, and the places you want to visit.

More Stories

Nintendo reminds us that new versions of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl are coming to Switch – Nintenderos

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

Pokémon Unite has modified Charizard’s in-game performance – Nintenderos

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

Delta Aquáridas, a meteor on July 30

1 day ago Leo Adkins

The codename for the new Android 13 is Tiramisu

1 day ago Leo Adkins

How to activate Left Mode for WhatsApp, Telegram or Facebook Messenger

2 days ago Leo Adkins

How to share photos and messages without having to say “forwarded”?

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Shipyard: “Who’s in the Lies”, a disproportionate practice and without press authority

22 mins ago Mia Thompson

So you can share your location in real time

25 mins ago Leo Adkins

Not opening borders will also affect the US: AMLO

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

US affects Chedraui’s results, revenue drops 1.8%

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

More than 50 artists release Metallica into a charity album

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter