OPPO Reno8 will be the OnePlus 10 that has never seen the light

A leaked image of the OPPO Reno8 confirms that its design will be identical to the OnePlus 10 Pro.

At the beginning of the year, we were able to get a first look at Alleged OPPO Reno 8 design Which must be served throughout this year. However, everything seems to indicate, in fact, that the model that we saw in those images will end up in the OPPO catalog under a different name.

And this is new Leak from a reliable source of Chinese originright Now The look of the upcoming Reno 8 series smartphoneconfirming part of its specifications, showing that The new OPPO phone will be identical To one of the most anticipated mobiles of the year, which has not finally seen the light of day: OnePlus 10 phone.

Flat screen and OnePlus 10 Pro style design: this will be OPPO Reno8

Thanks to the leaked image, we can see the design of the device and its great similarity with OnePlus 10 Pro. Like the OnePlus model, OPPO Reno8 will have a triple camera system that will fall within the range square unit It is located in the upper left corner of the back, including a ring-shaped LED flash.

Also, it will be in the depth Same matte black color which we can find on the 10 Pro.

The front part of it is occupied by a large flat screensurrounded by small margins, and with an opening in the upper left corner, where camera for Personal Photos.

In addition to the image, the leak also includes various features of the device, including 6.55 inch AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution 120Hz refresh rate and 50MP main camera with Sony IMX 766 sensor.

At the moment, it is not clear when the new OPPO series of high-end devices will be presented, but since the Reno6 series was announced to the world in May 2021, it is likely to wait only a few more weeks. In order to attend its official launch.

