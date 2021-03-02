Out of nowhere, the Wii U is receiving its first firmware update since 2018

We are in the middle of 2021; The 3DS Been discontinued, Converts It is selling well and Wei U It just got the first firmware update since 2018. Yes, you read that right, Nintendo It has just released a new update for this controller and here we explain what it includes.

The last time we did a new firmware update for Wei U It was in September 2018, and although a Great n She is very busy with him Converts, It seems they still have time to put up with the old consoles. What does the firmware include 5.5.5 Dell Wii U? Here is the answer:

Improvements in system stability and usability.

Improvements have been made to the overall stability of the system and minor modifications have been made to improve the user experience. ”

Yes, this is clearly a fairly generic update, but to be honest, I don’t think anyone expected otherwise. Do you still have it Wei U? Let us know in the comments.

