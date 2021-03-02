Telegram will stop working on these mobiles and tablets

Do you use Telegram? Then this piques your interest, because the social network reported about it The mobile messaging app will stop working on some Android and iOS devices.

According to the company, Not all mobile devices that have OS prior to iOS 9.0 and Android 4.1 will be able to use the app With time.

As of January 2021, Telegram had over 500 million monthly active users. | Photo: internet.

“You can use Telegram on smartphones, tablets and even computers. We have requests iOS 9.0 and above and Male in appearance 4.1 and upTelegram is referenced in the Q&A section of his blog.

A little bit of the Devices that will not be able to use Telegram anymore Son:

Samsung Galaxy S3T

Samsung Galaxy S4

Galaxy Nexus

Xperia S.

IPhone 3s

IPhone 3GS

iPhone 4

IPhone 4S

The social network for instant messaging also indicated this cable It is a native application for macOS A universal application for Desk For Windows, macOS, and Linux, and it can be used on various user-select devices.

You can log into Telegram from as many devices as you want; everyone At the same time. Simply use your primary mobile phone number to log in everywhere. Your conversations will be synced to the cloud instantly. “

How do you know if Telegram will keep working on your device?

To see if you can continue to use cable On your devices, follow these steps step by step:

sign in For option “Settings” or “configuration” From your device Choose About phone Deft! So you can find out what else Your Android or iOS version

500 million users on Telegram

Until the first half of January, Telegram reports that it has exceeded 500 million monthly active users. The increase in the number of people using the social network occurred after that WhatsApp announced its new privacy policies.

It is a step to Official integration of the instant messaging network with FacebookAccording to the company, it will help improve the infrastructure, delivery system and understand how users use the services it provides.