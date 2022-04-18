Although we are already in the second half of April, Microsoft has not yet announced which new games will be joining them Xbox GamePass In the next two weeks. However, we managed to find out Outlast 2 and 3 other games will leave Xbox Game Pass on May 1.

The information is available in the Xbox Game Pass app itself, as shown idle idleness Through a post on his Twitter account, where he showed us the addresses that will leave the service immediately after its launch next May.

Outlast 2 and 3 more games will leave Xbox Game Pass on May 1

Although there are times when the titles that leave Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass differ, this time we find that the games that will not be available on both platforms will be completely identical, highlighting above all the presence of Outlast 2. These are the games leaving Xbox Game Pass on May 1st:

Formula 1 2019

Anger Street 4

ostlast 2

Cricket 19

F1 2019’s departure from Xbox Game Pass makes sense, Since 2021 delivery recently arrived in serviceThe existence of the previous installment was something whose days were numbered. The same is true for Cricket 19. For the other two titles, users will no longer be able to enjoy a well-received game, such as Street of Rage 4; And they’d miss out on a great option in the horror genre, like Outlast 2.

So, if any of you want to play any of the above titles, you should hurry up and do so before May 1st, at which time it won’t be available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.