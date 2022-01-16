Pandemic will be removed from Nintendo Switch

Here is an interesting post regarding one of the most memorable games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case about the Nintendo Switch version of pandemic.

In the text that we leave to you below, those responsible for the title, Asmodee Digital, confirm that the Pandemic game will be removed from the Nintendo Switch online store. This is July. At the moment, it is not known why this is happening, but everything indicates the current state of the pandemic in fact or a new / new version of Pandemic.

We have been working hard for 4 years on Pandemic and removing it from stores was not an easy option. This decision was made with great regret for several reasons that we cannot disclose. Currently, only the PC, App Store and Google Play versions have been removed. It will follow Microsoft’s release on January 31, 2022 and then the Nintendo Switch at the end of July 2022.

Interested fans will need to purchase it before that month if they want to enjoy it. Is it available For €19.99 in the online store.

Pandemic Para Nintendo Switch game

Humanity is on the verge of extinction. As a member of the elite disease control team, you are the only one who can stop the spread of the four deadly diseases globally. You must travel around the world to protect cities, prevent the spread of infection, and discover the cure for every disease. The future of humanity is in your hands! In solo or co-op mode, you will assemble a team of specialists to save humanity. Each team member has his or her own skills, which you must use effectively. Hire a doctor to treat diseases quickly, discover a faster treatment with a geneticist, or prevent the spread of infection with a quarantine specialist. Each character adds new capabilities and combines with other members to offer new strategies. Choose one of the seven available characters to create your own elite team. Can you save humanity? Solo or co-op mode: Save humanity alone or with up to 4 friends!

Choose from 7 different characters for your team.

5 difficulty levels to adapt the game for new and veteran players.

Immersive theme, challenging mechanics and reboot. Every game is completely different!

Get ready for more challenges as new content will be coming soon: “On the Brink: A Malicious Strain” will spread a new type of virus all over the world. “On the Limit!: Characters and Events” will introduce you to new characters for your team and new events in which you can save humanity.

