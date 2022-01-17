Trick so that WhatsApp does not make a daily backup

One of the most important tools The WhatsApp, one of the platforms instant message The most popular is backups, It is a backup that aims to restore all your conversations in case your cell phone is stolen or lost.

Backups include all chat content such as: text messages, audios, photos, videos, and documents, among others. But if in your case you do not want this procedure to be performed automatically, we tell you how to deactivate it.

A trick so that WhatsApp does not make a daily backup. Photo: fix

How to disable backup on Android

  • The first step is to make sure that WhatsApp has no pending updates in the Google Play Store.
  • Click on the three vertical dots in the upper right corner.
  • Several options will be displayed automatically, go to “Settings” and then “Chats”.
  • Scroll down until you find the “Backup” section, click on it.
  • WhatsApp will show you when a copy was last created, where it is stored, and how much it weighs.
  • Go to the bottom and in the “Google Drive settings” section select the “Save to Google Drive” option.
  • You will see 5 options: “Never”, “Only when I touch “Save”, “Daily”, “Weekly”, “Monthly”, it is better to choose the last option.
  • Finally, where it says “Google Account”, select your personal Gmail account or the account that only you can access.

How to disable backup on iOS

  • In this case, you have to open WhatsApp and go to the “Settings” section.
  • Find and go to the “Chats” section, then “Chats Backup”.
  • Click on the “Auto Copy” option.
  • Finally, choose between daily, weekly, monthly, or no (never) backups.

Backups are done automatically every day and it is common that you happen to be chatting and suddenly the app interrupts you to create that backup file, which may take several minutes.

But you don’t need to wait for that to happen, as you can set up the backup without downloading third-party apps. It is only recommended to create a backup every month as a precaution.

