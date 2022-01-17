These are the dates for some of the big games leaving Xbox Game Pass in the coming months

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service created by Microsoft that, for a monthly fee, gives us access to a large library of video games that we can play without restrictions, whether on our Xbox One or Xbox Series X | S, PC or mobile devices via the cloud. But among the many games, over the course of each month, we have to say goodbye to some of the games that have been removed from the service. Therefore, trustworthy user Alias79514632 Tweet with Dates of some great games leaving Xbox Game Pass in the coming months. Many of you will love that some of the titles we show you below are no longer available to Game Pass members on either PC or console, but you already know that by removing the First Party titles, the rest are only accessible for the season. So take advantage of these great games before they leave Xbox Game Pass in the coming months. 5 Xbox Game Pass games of 2022 get us excited These are the dates for some of the big games leaving Xbox Game Pass in the coming months Dragon Quest Builders May 1/2

Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster / 16 de mayo

Final Fantasy XII THE ZODIAC AGE / Feb 16

Final Fantasy XIII / September 1

Final Fantasy XIII-2/1 December

OCTOPATH TRAVELER / April 1

Scarlett Nexus / January 1, 2023

Yakuza 3 Remastered / February 1

Yakuza 4 Remastered / February 1

Yakuza 5 Remastered / February 1

Yakuza 6/1 April

Yakuza 7/16 June Although we know that games leave Game Pass on the 15th and 30th/31st of every month, we’ll be keen to see if this information extracted from the Microsoft Store on PC is 100% real. – Game Pass Expiry Date (RPG) has been added

DQB2 05/01

FF X / X-2 HD Remaster 05/16

FF XII Horoscope Age 16/02

FF XIII 01/09

FF XIII-2 01/12/12

OCTOPATH TRAVELER 01/04

Scarlett NEXUS2023 / 01/01

Yakuza3～5 01/02

Yakuza6 01/04

Yakuza7 06/16 There are many achievements through the XB/PC version. (FF, YAKUZA)# X-Box#XboxJP pic.twitter.com/fc7kKKiRuQ – Alias ​​@Notepad (@Alias79514632) January 15 2022

