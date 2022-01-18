WhatsApp | How long do you have to delete a video message | Deleted Messages | Double check blue | Applications | Smart phones | nda | nnni | sports game

Have you ever made the mistake of sending a message that you later regretted? Did you delete it in The WhatsApp , but they read it before time? As you know, the app allows you to delete any text from your conversations in a reasonable time.

At the moment The WhatsApp It is also possible to delete a message that has been sent and read. For a long time now, the app belonging to Meta has provided you with this tool which is very useful in case you make any mistake. Although the text editing functionality is still expected, this must be taken into account.

How long do you have to delete a message your friends have seen

To be able to delete a message your friends have seen, open WhatsApp.

Then you should go to the conversation where you sent the message.

Click on it and hit delete.

Now you just have to click on Delete for Everyone.

Know how long you have to delete a message for everyone in case they see your message. (Photo: mag)

Remember that if the message is not opened, you have up to an hour to delete it.

If you have read it, you can delete a WhatsApp message as long as it has not been 5 minutes since you opened it or the double blue check appears.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link.