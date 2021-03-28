PlayStation can be hacked without a chip with this exploit

PlayStation without cutting

The idea of ​​this program is to allow backups to be carried out without having to tamper with the interior of the console by welding and placing the chips, something that would destroy and break warranty labels and make many units lose their value holdings that many users have. The result was very surprising, as it only required a certain original game and memory card with a specific save file stored inside.

How do you do it?

The process is very simple, and the only complication can be simply the process of copying the game to the memory card. To do this, you can use a Windows-compatible PlayStation memory card reader or use a modified PS2 with third-party software that allows copying and exporting files to memory cards (remember you can use a PlayStation card on PlayStation 2).

The file to be stored will depend on the original game you will be using. There are many games that allow this exploitation, so we leave you with a list of titles that currently allow this method:

Brunswick Circuit Pro Bowling

Brunswick Circuit Pro Bowling 2

Castrol Honda Superbike Racing

Castrol Honda VTR

Cool Borders 4

Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back

Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped

Superbike sport

Sports Superbike 2

Tony Hawk Pro Slider 2

Tony Hawk Pro Slider 3

Tony Hawk Pro Slider 4

Moto xs

On the official website, you will be able to see the different versions according to the region and the requested file. Depending on the game, you will have to go into one or the other list. For example, in Tony Hawk, you just have to start the game and select the option “Create Skater”. In Crash Bandicoot games, you only need to press “Download Game” and in Cool Boarders 4 you only have to enter “Single Player” mode.

By selecting these options, the exploit will run and display a screen inviting you to change the disk. It will be at that time you can use a backup copy.

One card to control them all

The process of copying files to the memory card can be a little confusing, but the good news is that if you can find a card with the files already copied, you will only need to use the PlayStation to copy the files from the original card to a second card.