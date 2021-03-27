What happens if the mobile phone battery consumes less than 5%?

Have you ever wondered what is happening If you drain the mobile phone battery less than 5%? It’s possible that your device’s battery was depleted before and had to go to these extremes, something that you will know today that is not highly recommended. We already expect it to be something Harm your device and its useful lifeAnd, if not catastrophic. If a smartphone today we tell you how to properly care for its battery and why also You should never drop your battery below certain percentages.

Is it bad to drain the mobile phone a lot?

You definitely asked yourself this question many times. The quick answer Yeah. Electronic device battery depletion, and more specifically mobile phone battery, is below 10-15% Not recommended.

Of course, Nothing happens by doing this from time to time. You won’t notice a drastic change either by doing it two days in a row. Yes, do it Diligent road It can damage your device’s battery decay Or even worse.

The long answer to this question is that Current cell phone batteries It has degrees and margins of pressure located between 0 and 10% at lows and highs. This means that the battery, internally, suffers the most when it is fully charged or when it is very close to being depleted.

This compression process is most apparent and disturbing at minimum load levels, not much at maximum. This means that When your mobile phone drops below 10%, the battery is subjected to more stress. As you can imagine, this pressure is not a good thing for drums.

What happens if the battery drains multiple times?

If you are a user who is always waiting for your mobile phone to run out of battery, you are doing the wrong thing. In an ideal world You should start charging your mobile phone when it approaches 10-15% autonomy. This will keep the battery out of the minimum charging stress and it won’t suffer.

A battery that is constantly exposed to these levels can have minimal charging stress Medium term problems. The most common is that of the battery cell Check the load capacity And independence faster. All cells do this over time, but they are constantly being discharged at very low levels You can speed up this process a lot.

This level of pressure can cause the battery cell to overheat and overheat the device. It is, of course, highly unlikely that it will explode, but have you ever come across a Inflated battery On an electronic device?

It is very likely that it is this device It was stored with the battery to a minimum and subjected to constant stress for weeksHence, the internal components have reacted and swelled. This is extremely dangerous and it wouldn’t be the first or last time something like this started a fire.

What we are trying to explain to you is that Nothing happens to drain your smartphone’s battery at some point, But it is not recommended to exhaust it every day, let it turn off or always Less than 10%.

If you do it a lot, it’s more likely to be in A few months the battery capacity deteriorates dramatically And it provides you with a lot less independence than the first day. It’s not something that you’ll notice in a couple of weeks, but it could be a factor to take into account during the device’s first year of life.

How to take care of your mobile phone battery so that it does not degrade

Knowing all of the above, it’s easy to access your device’s battery care key: Start charging at 15-20% when you can. You shouldn’t think it’s positive to download it completely for re-uploading.

Plus, whenever you can, we recommend against very fast chargers, as that is another factor that can do this Long-term damage to your mobile phone battery.