Prime Gaming brings you these free games in November

service Prime gaming From Amazon (included with Prime subscription) is growing month by month with well-stocked proprietary offerings and many big names. There’s still time to get the titles introduced in October including Star Wars: Squadrons, Alien Isolation, Ghostrunner, Song of Horror Complete Edition, Red Wings: Aces of the Sky, Wallace and Gromit’s Grand Adventure, Blue Fire and Tiny Recharge Robots, Whiskey and Zombies: The Great Escape from Southern Zombies and Secret Files 3. If you thought the lineup was good, November will surprise you.

Prime Gaming offers a five star selection

with the cold Tomb Rider Ascension At the top, the list of companion games does not go down in the category, to give you an idea we will have at your disposal: Dragon Age: Inquisition and Control with the Ultimate Edition containing all the DLCs.

The November list concludes with the following additions:

rogue heroes

editor

puzzle factor 2

Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter

BAFL – Brakes for the losers

Secret Files: Sam Peters

With a month left until the end of the year, Amazon is showing off a pretty solid selection of titles that could prove to be a hurdle to bring many players to the service. Will December be better? Everything seems to indicate that it is.