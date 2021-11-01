These are the six games leaving Xbox Game Pass in mid-November

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Just a few minutes ago, Microsoft Announcing his new nicknames Which arrives in the star service of the brand, with very cool add-ons like Forza Horizon 5 or It Takes Two, but many of you are sure that you are still ending or starting the single game for the service, so it is essential that you know those who have left Xbox Game Pass.

In that case, we should be looking at this coming November 15th, which is the date when we have to say goodbye to six titles, some well-known and beloved, such as the remake of Final Fantasy VIII, perhaps the most interesting of all. But the rest far from her should not be despised, for surely more than one will regret their loss.

These are the games leaving Xbox Game Pass soon

Without further ado, here is the list. In addition to knowing that you have 15 days to finish them (or start them), it is also interesting to know that precisely for this reason, you can enjoy 20% off all of them, to buy them and make them yours forever.

  • Final Fantasy VIII HD (Console and PC)
  • planet coaster (cloud and console)
  • Rebel star (cloud, console and PC)
  • Rogue Streets (cloud, console and PC)
  • parks between (cloud, console and PC)
  • River City Girls (cloud, console and PC)

