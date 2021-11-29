Promotes Halo Infinite with two stunning new live action trailers

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

There’s nothing missing from the imminent premiere of the Halo Infinite campaign. Less than two weeks is what separates us from the continuation of the Master Chief’s saga and his endless battle, which will set aside the Promethians of Halo 5, to face the castaways of Halo Wars 2.

Of course, not everyone will be able to be patient when waiting, which is why today I propose two options to quench your cravings: the first is that Read the article on first impressions Prepared by our colleague Jose Martinez, or even that Watch the video He did about it, and the second is for you to enjoy the two new reality action clips just released.

Halo Infinite releases two new live action trailers

When a new trailer for Halo Infinite comes out, it’s sure to cause celebration for any fan, which is why the official Halo channel brings us Carry On and Forever We Fight, both emphasizing bravery in their own way.

Carry On for his part, pits Master Chief against a group of brutes with no doubts or fears with his reliable shotgun, some grenades and a powerful gravity hammer.

Forever We’re Fighting, for his part, shows us different types of heroes who rise up when they’re needed most, including the obvious boss.

Halo Infinite unlocks in stores next December 8, although they can currently enjoy the multiplayer section on Xbox consoles and Steam.

More Stories

How to download this new version and everything it offers to its users

10 hours ago Leo Adkins

Become an expert on WhatsApp Web, and how to make more use of it

18 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp Web | Button activation guide that allows you to create stickers | Applications | Smartphone | technology | trick | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

What does it mean that your Pokemon wants to be petted in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl – Nintenderos

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Former Metroid Prime engineer shares his disappointment with Wii specs – Nintenderos

2 days ago Leo Adkins

How to get Master Ball in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nintenderos

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Today Tamaulipas – Tamaulipas invite operators to attend the Preventive Medicine Unit at CenSeCar

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Deluxe poster for one of the best versions of Cross de Itlica

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Promotes Halo Infinite with two stunning new live action trailers

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

Ómicron: South Africa is alarmed by the “unjustified” international reaction to the new variant of the virus discovered in the country

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Colombia says goodbye by beating USA in Davis Cup Finals | ATP . round

2 hours ago Leland Griffith