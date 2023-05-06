PS5: PS Plus subscribers can redeem one of the best JRPGs of all time for free

A PS Plus subscription offers many benefits: from free games every month to exclusive discounts. PlayStation 5 users can access a digital collection known as the PlayStation Plus Collection, which offers some of the best games from the previous generation at no additional cost. It seems that the JRPG is back on the list after disappearing at the beginning of last year.

We must remember that Person 5the popular JRPG from Atlus, left the digital collection on May 11, 2022. While all users who redeemed it in that time can access and play it as long as they maintain an active subscription, it is clear that many gamers who barely got their PlayStation 5 left They want to add it to their library.

Fortunately, there seems to be a second chance to get a Japanese role-playing video game for free through Sony’s service.

Take advantage of! Persona 5 is back in the PlayStation Plus Collection

As discovered by ResetEra forum user, the original version of Person 5 It’s back for a limited time in the PlayStation Plus collection, which means subscribers to the paid service will be able to redeem it completely free and add it to their library.

Yes, it seems Person 5 They are no longer in all regions. Users indicate that it has rejoined the digital line-up on the PlayStation Store in Brazil, the United States and some Latin American countries. However, players in Europe reported that the title is conspicuous by its absence.

We visited the PS Store in Mexico and an Atlus JRPG appeared in the group. We don’t know if this was a mistake or if it was a deliberate decision. Either way, we recommend visiting the store to see if you’re lucky and the address is available on the list.

Of course, the best and best is to speed up users who want to redeem the video game, because we remember that the PlayStation collection will be gone on May 9th.

Image via PS Store Mexico

Person 5 It debuted in 2017 and has quickly become one of the best RPGs of all time thanks to its storyline, distinctive characters, polished mechanics, and art style. A few years ago, it first appeared Persona 5 RoyalAn improved version that expands the plot and game systems.

But tell us, did you manage to retrieve the game? Let us read for you in the comments.

