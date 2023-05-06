WhatsApp: How to hide your identity in the app | Play DEPOR

It is increasingly common to communicate with others through The WhatsApp, either to purchase a product or order a service. However, we do not always want to share personal information with strangers, for example, displaying our names. So, you can hide it in the same app.

As mentioned, this option is mostly used if you have to communicate with other people just for something casual and they don’t have to know your identity, you even have the option to hide your name if you want to prank your friends. New WhatsApp number.

Whatever it is, you can achieve good results in a matter of minutes and without downloading third-party apps, there is a simple trick that will help you in the process. To achieve this, in sports We share all the steps to follow.

How to hide your name on WhatsApp

If you do not want anyone to see your name on WhatsApp, especially when you are added to groups that can include many new contacts, we will explain to you what you should do.

First, you should know that WhatsApp always asks you to enter a name that identifies you.

However, if you want to prevent any type of symbol or emoji from appearing, you must use the Unicode symbol.

This symbol, although it seems that there is nothing, really exists, but it cannot be imagined.

To do this, go to the following connection that we share with you

that we share with you Here you should go to the empty box.

Check the entire box and click Copy.

Once done, enter the WhatsApp application.

After that, access the “Settings” section.

Tap your profile picture, followed by your name.

Now, paste the Unicode code and click on OK.

This way, no one will be able to see the name you put on WhatsApp, and you can also hide your photo if you want to achieve more privacy in the app.

How do you know who you have shared location with on WhatsApp

We explain how to find out who you’ve shared your location with through WhatsApp. I notice:

First, go to the WhatsApp application.

Now, tap on the three dots at the top of the screen.

Among the options, click on Settings.

Next, select the “Privacy” option.

Then scroll down and choose Live Site.

Immediately, a list of all the people you share your location with will appear.

Otherwise, you will see the following message: “You are not sharing your real-time location with any conversation.”

This way, if you’re still sharing your location with someone, you can stop that action so they don’t know where you are anymore.