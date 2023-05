Download WhatsApp Plus APK May 2023: Install the latest version on Android for free | Step by step to install WhatsApp FREE | USA | USA | MX | Directions | from the side

application for The WhatsApp It is the most used messaging application in the world, but there is also an unofficial version that has a large following and has gained the preference of many: Whatsapp plus. It is an option that, although there are some risks when downloading it, has new features that are not present in the official version. We will tell you in the following paragraphs how you can install this application on your cell phone for free and without ads.

How to install WhatsApp Plus 2023?

If you want to get the latest version of WhatsApp Plus, you have to make a copy to your account and then delete the original app from your mobile device. Then you can proceed to download WhatsApp Plus 2023 APK and activate the Unknown sources mode, so that your cell phone can add any application that does not belong to the Play Store.

WhatsApp Plus 2023: Download Steps

WhatsApp Plus is not on the Play Store for mobile phones because it is not original. To install it you must apk download Then we show you the steps so you can do it:

First, download the new APK in this link.

Next, install the APK and activate the option to install from unknown sources on Android.

You should keep in mind that when you download an app from outside the Google Play Store, you have to activate Unknown Sources.

Therefore, you must follow this path to activate it: Settings – Security – Unknown Sources – Accept.

Finally, run the .apk file so everything is ready and you can use the app.

WhatsApp Plus 2023: advantages and disadvantages

If there is something that users stand out about WhatsApp Plus, it is that it does not contain ads, something that can be annoying to many. In addition, you can make changes to the last call time, block messages and calls from certain numbers, and have a section where you can change your avatar through platforms like Bitmoji or a different interface color.

Another feature is that you can remove the area indicating that you are “typing” or “recording audio” before sending the message. This will push your privacy to the limit. With this, no one will be able to know how much you are about to send something to one of your contacts. But, not everything is 100% beautiful so now you will see some flaws.

Being an unofficial app, it uses servers other than the original server and can be victims of hacks. On the other hand, if WhatsApp detects the use of this app, it can block your account. So you have to take your precautions before you can install it.

“If you get an in-app message saying your account is ‘temporarily suspended’, that means you might be using an unauthorized version of WhatsApp instead of the official WhatsApp app. If you do not start using the official version of WhatsApp after temporarily suspending your account, your account may be permanently suspended.The company said in a statement.