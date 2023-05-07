WhatsApp | Guide to replace the WhatsApp Messenger icon with the WhatsApp Plus icon | jobs | Tools | New Launcher | Applications | Google Play | Play DEPOR

WhatsApp Plus users usually change the program icon to an icon whatsapp messengerHowever, another big group is trying to do the opposite, because that way your contacts will know you’re “using” the light blue APK and they need to be careful when hiding from their statuses or reviewing your messages without replying.

As you remember, WhatsApp Plus is Modified Version Of the aforementioned speed dialing platform developed by the company run by Mark Zuckerberg, even Meta classifies it as “unofficial”, since the former mentioned has quite a number of tools that the stable app does not plan to add to its calling service. For example: the APK allows you to see who viewed your profile picture, and if they leave you on the screen, hide the word “Typing…”, “Recording audio…”, “Online” communication, etc.

When your friends view your whatsapp logo They will immediately think that you are already using YesiiMods or AlexMods service so they will stop hiding you from their statuses and now they will reply to your messages because you will ‘know’ when they do.

So you can change the WhatsApp icon for WhatsApp Plus

First, you will have to download the "Nova Launcher" app on your phone android You can find it on Google Play or by clicking on the following link.

Now, set it as default as follows: Go to "Settings" > "Apps" > "Default apps" > turn on the installed launcher switch.

The next step is to download the WhatsApp Plus logo in PNG (transparent background) format.

Open “Nova Launcher”, you will be prompted to choose a theme. You will notice a slight change in the main interface of the smartphone.

Find the app The WhatsApp And tap on its icon for a few seconds.

A menu will appear, tap on the pencil (edit) icon.

Tap on the app icon > tap on “Photos” > browse the downloaded photo > select the size and tap on the “Done” button located in the bottom right corner.

It is also possible to change the name of the application to “WhatsApp Plus” in the “Application label” section.

