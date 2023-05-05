WhatsApp: the privacy screen will change to simplify operations | WaBetainfo | app | app | Mexico | MX | Play DEPOR

7 hours ago Leo Adkins

After announcing changes to its privacy policies and the consequent loss of users, The WhatsApp It decided to delay the implementation of the new rules and launched media campaigns to combat disinformation.

By 2023, the company is now working on an interface so that all users can review their settings. In iOS 23.9.0.73 beta, it was revealed what the private screen will look like.

the middle He mentioned in his latest entry that the tool reported in Android 2.23.9.15 update has started rolling out on Apple’s iOS.

New WhatsApp privacy tab

As you can see in this screenshot, if the Privacy Checkup banner is visible, the feature is enabled for your account. As explained in our previous WhatsApp beta for Android article, this section gives users a detailed overview and they can manage various settings. In particular, it is possible to choose who can add you to groups and manage blocked contacts.

You can also control your personal information by choosing who can see your information on WhatsApp, for example, your profile picture, when you were last seen and online, and your “about” text. Additionally, you can enable disappearing messages and end-to-end encrypted backups to enable an extra layer of privacy and security for your account.WaBetainfo portal details.

At the top you will see an illustration of the items that you can activate and deactivate. While at the bottom, four options have been added: choose who can contact you, control your personal information, add more privacy to your conversations, and add more protection to your account.

WhatsApp: This is what the new privacy tab looks like in beta. Photo: WaBetainfo

