Pumas 7s will start their World Cup participation in South Africa tomorrow

The Argentine team Sevens, Los Pumas 7S, bronze medalist at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, will start their participation tomorrow in the eighth edition of the Specialized World Cup to be held in South Africa.

Los Pumas will debut 7, in the Round of 16, from 11:23 (Argentine time) against the winner of the match between Kenya and Tonga and, if qualified for the round, will be one of the potential contenders. New Zealand, the current world champion.

The competition will take place between tomorrow and Sunday 11 September in Cape Town and will have a new direct elimination competition system. For this reason, the eight best teams selected in the annual rankings, including Argentina, compete directly in the round of 16.

The first matches corresponding to the 16th match of the male representatives will be as follows: Ireland – Portugal, Canada – Zimbabwe, Samoa – Uganda, Scotland – Jamaica, Kenya – Tonga, Wales – South Korea, Hong Kong – Uruguay, and Germany – Chile.

The teams that will play directly in the Round of 16 are England, France, the United States, New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji, Australia and South Africa. The quarter-final matches will be held on Saturday and on Sunday the match for third place and the final will be held.

The Argentine team consists of players Joaquin de la Vega, Agustin Fraga, Luciano Gonzalez, Rodrigo Esgro, Aligo Lavigne, Marcos Moneta, Matias Osadchuk, Gaston Rivol (captain), Franco Rossetto, German Schulz, Santiago Vera Feld and Tobias Fede.

The presence of Moneta – the best player in the world – and captain Rivol, who participated in the 2013 (Moscow) and 2018 (San Francisco) world editions, was notable. There are also Osadczuk, González and Schulz, members of the squad for the 2018 World Cup, in which Los Pumas7s finished fifth.

The Argentine actor made his debut at the World Cup in Scotland (1993), in which he won the Silver Cup by defeating Spain (19-12), in Hong Kong (1997) he finished thirteenth and in Mar del Plata (2001). It ranked third with Fiji.

In Hong Kong (2005) they lost in the Gold Cup quarter-final against Fiji champion, in Dubai (2009) they fell in the Gold Cup final against Wales, in Moscow (2013) they lost to Samoa in the semi-final of the Silver Cup and in San Francisco (2018) they took the place Fifth after losing to the host United States.

The Women’s World Cup will also start tomorrow with matches corresponding to the round of 16: Fiji – Japan, the United States – Poland, Australia – Madagascar, Canada – China, France – South Africa, England – Spain, New Zealand – Colombia and Ireland. -Brazil.

The quarter-final matches will be held on Saturday, the semi-finals, the match for third place and the final on Sunday.

