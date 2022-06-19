Pumas vs America, where and when to watch the friendly El Clasico match in the capital?

17 hours ago

The Pumas from UNAM and the Eagles of America They held a joint training session on Saturday, before the friendly match they will play on Sunday Chicago, United States.

The practice of both teams was in an alternative court of Siatjik Stadiumthe place that will host on Sunday classic capitalwhich is part of the pre-season for both cougarsFrom Americaheading to Liga MX Apertura 2022.

name of America He has been very infamous for the past hours, after that he will be the team that will feature Jonathan little head Rodriguez to their ranks, in the upcoming football semester, a signature that sparked controversy among the heavenly masses, as he was one of those responsible for awarding the ninth star blue crossAfter 23 years of absence.

Cougars vs America Capital teams will be measured in the United States (politeness)

Although the information has already become a trend in Social networks, America se is focused on pre-season, and on the commitment he will have this Sunday against Cougars.

When and where do you see the classic capital?

Although it is a friendly duel, it is a match that raises expectations in their hobbies, as they seek to see a good level for their teams as they head to the next stage. Liga MX Apertura 2022.

  • Date: Sunday 19 June
  • a program: 5:00 PM CST
  • transmission channels: TUDN | From publishing We’ll keep you updated with the best action in the match.

