Rain of stars, Tau Herculidas 2022: How and when to watch live from Mexico, USA, Colombia, Spain, Peru and Chile | Falling meteors, see from Spain | Meteor 2022 | Kite SW3 | Sciences

On the night of May 30 and in the early morning of May 31, 2022, a The Tau Hercules meteor shower in the night sky. The best astrological forecasts indicated the frequent appearance of meteors, due to the fact that the Earth will pass through the remains of meteorites. comet sw3which was dismantled in 1995.

If the cometary remnants were separated quickly enough, the intense meteor would be a reality and could even becomemeteor stormThis phenomenon can be observed throughout America, the western part of Europe and Africa.

However, the event was not as grandiose as astronomers had hoped and was a meteor of medium density. Because of the speed at which they traveled, the meteorites Doesn’t it look so bright Enough to capture it with the camera, although some were seen under dark skies.

Rain of stars, Tau Herculidas 2022: Relive the YouTube live

YouTube channel Virtual Telescope ProjectLed by astrophysicist Gianluca Massi, the Tau Hercules meteor shower broadcast. Night sky photos passed from Arizona and Brazil.

The broadcast began at 4:45 a.m. (UTC) on May 31. In Peru local time, the appointment began at 11:45 pm on May 30.

Star Rain: That’s how she used to live

He lives: Hercules Tau meteor shower The end of the live broadcast The Virtual Telescope Project has ended its broadcast of the Tau Herculed meteor. Duration an hour and a half. Evening summary: The cameras weren’t able to catch many of the shooting stars, but the ones who got out had better luck. When will the next meteor shower be certain? Unlike the Tau Herculids, which was an episodic event with reserved forecasts, there are other meteor showers seen every year. The next meteor shower will be Delta Aquarids, which will reach peak activity on the night of July 29-30. It will be visible all over the world, but it will be in favor of the southern hemisphere. During this event, about 15 meteors per hour are expected. Watch the meteor tonight Hundreds of people, mostly in the Northern Hemisphere, reported seeing at least 10 meteors within an hour. Some reach up to 40. In any case, Tau Herculidas performed as a meteor shower of medium intensity. It wasn’t the “Storm” we liked, but for many it was worth getting out to watch. Meteors are too faint to be captured on camera Another possibility is that the debris penetrated the Earth’s atmosphere, but its slow speed does not make it bright enough to be captured by the camera. People who live in very dark (with no surface lights) and clear skies may have better vision. The live broadcast is still going Astronomer Gianluca Massi continues his live broadcast of clear skies over Brazil and Arizona. A meteor is seen occasionally. All or nothing event This is how NASA described it, because everything will depend on the speed of the remnant of the comet. The only thing they can assure us is that Earth will now pass through a cloud of debris from Comet SW3. Few remnants of the comet managed to penetrate the atmosphere As expected, there was a chance that the remnants of Comet SW3, which crashed in 1995, might not travel fast enough to penetrate Earth’s atmosphere. The best prediction was that if the shrapnel exceeded 220 mph or 354 km/h, several hundred of them would be in within an hour or two. Apparently, this does not happen, since a maximum of one meteor is seen per minute. Sometimes nothing. Start the live broadcast The Virtual Telescope Project YouTube channel begins by broadcasting a view of the sky at various points on the planet. The first meteorites were seen Meteorologist Tom Wax reported that up to 5 meteors were observed in the last 10 minutes, from Wisconsin, USA. O wonders of the night sky. I’ve seen about 4-5 meteors in 10 minutes in southeastern Wisconsin. come and go. wonderful. See straight from above. It’s somewhat faint, so let your eyes adjust to the darkness. Get away from the city lights. # Tau of Hercules #meteor shower pic.twitter.com/Z9Z7fqT8fX Tom Wachs (@Tom_Wachs) May 31, 2022 Postponing the live broadcast of the meteor storm The Virtual Telescope Project’s YouTube channel has postponed broadcasting the event by half an hour. Now it will start at 11:30 PM (local time in Peru). When was the last star storm on Earth? The last meteor storm occurred in 2002, during the Leonid meteor shower. NASA reports that in rush hour, between 2,300 and 2,700 meteors were seen wandering the sky. How many meteorites can Tau Herculids produce? not know exactly. NASA did not provide an exact number and it was kept confidential. However, according to the predictions of famous astronomers, it can be more than 1,000 meteors per hour. Where can you see a meteor storm? The astronomical parade can be seen throughout the night side of the planet, that is, throughout America. However, it is people from the northern hemisphere who have the greatest advantage over those from the southern hemisphere. If that happened, the star storm would not be visible for long. Unlike meteor showers that are visible days before and after the night’s peak, this show won’t last long if it occurs, experts say. How many fragments does the parent comet of Tau Herculids have? Since its explosion in 1995, Comet SW3 has been breaking apart with each pass through the Solar System. It was last seen, in 2017, astronomers counted as many as 68 pieces of debris from its core. Tau Herculidas can be seen better because it coincides with the new moon As today and tomorrow, the moon will be in its new moon phase, and the sky will be completely dark, lit only by the brightness of the stars. Darkness is a prerequisite for seeing meteor showers. Why is it called Tau Herculidas? It receives this name because it was believed that its radiation (the region of the sky from which meteorites seem to be born) was located near the star Tau herculis, in the constellation Hercules. However, its true radiance is in the constellation Boyero, just above the star Arcturus. Why could Tau Herculidas be a meteor storm? Observations of comet 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann (SW3) using NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope have shown that some of its fragments are moving at speeds above twice the normal speeds. If this information is accurate, then more than 1,000 meteors per hour can be seen crossing the sky. If the Tau Hercules meteor shower occurred, would it be visible to the naked eye? Astronomers expect that this phenomenon can be seen depending on the number and speed of meteorites entering the Earth. Also, since there is a new moon today and tomorrow, the sky will be dark enough to see the sparkles. Breaking news

On the 31st of next May, there are chances of seeing a new meteor shower, Tau Hercules. Fortunately, it can be wonderful. right or not? Join us online from the comfort of your home and find each other👇https://t.co/84BnnhU2Dj pic.twitter.com/vu7GewrnXF Virtual Telescop May 28, 2022 Will the Tau Herculids meteor shower finally happen? The prognosis is cautious. “Maybe, maybe not,” NASA says on its Twitter account. However, he recommends going outside for observation. will new #meteor shower, tau Herculids, on a spectacular show on the night of May 30-31? Possible and possible not. But if the weather is clear, the moonless sky should be beautiful for stargazing anyway.

details: https://t.co/GzrnnIBkMD

All about meteorites: https://t.co/SFZJQwdPxf pic.twitter.com/ShKZmc24Mc – NASA’s Solar System May 27 2022

Star Rain: How to See from Mexico, the United States, Colombia, Chile and Argentina

Countries in the Northern Hemisphere, such as Mexico and the United States, will have the best view, since the radioactive part (the sector of the sky from which the meteors appear) will be high, heading north.

In more equatorial latitudes, as in the case of Colombia and Peru, the radiation will be 30 degrees above the north, so there is also a chance of seeing.

In far southern countries, such as Argentina and Chile, the radiation will be 10 degrees above the north, which will not allow to observe many meteors.

What time to see the meteor shower from Mexico, the United States, Colombia, Chile and Argentina

The final Tau Herculid meteor shower is expected at 4:00 AM (UTC). These are the times to be vigilant in every country. If it occurs, this phenomenon will last between one and two hours.

Mexico: 11.00 pm

United State: 12.00 am

Colombia: 11.00 pm

Chili pepper: 12.00 am

Argentina: 1:00 am.

Meteor showers: how and when to see meteor showers from Spain

In Spain, the Tau Herculidas occurred just before dawn, so the brightness of the sun can make it difficult to see meteors. However, it is possible that the phenomenon began earlier, which means an opportunity for residents of the European country.

Estimated time of meteor showers in Spain: 06:00.

Finally, we can’t help but remind readers that there is a possibility that the remnants of Comet SW3 have not reached sufficient velocity and therefore the falling stars are not observed.

Starry rain in the night sky. Photo: StarWalk

Meteor shower or star shower?

These terms are often confused, but There are big differences.

A barrage of stars or meteors occurs when remnants of comets or asteroids enter the atmosphere; However, they evaporate as they enter. This is how meteorites, also called a meteor, are produced.

On the other hand, for a meteor shower to occur, the fragments entering the atmosphere must be large enough to impact the Earth’s surface. Such an event would be potentially catastrophic.