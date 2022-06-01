You can now check who sees your Facebook profile

The thing that has always caught people’s attention on social networks is to know who visited our profile to avoid harassment, and this applies to both Twitter As for the Instagram and others. And now, there is a way to check it FacebookThe best thing is that there is no need for external applications to get the job done.

Of course, some specific steps must be followed. Here we leave you one by one:

1- Open Facebook from a computer.

2- Enter our profile.

3- Press F12 or a combination of Control + U.

4 – A new tab will open with the Facebook HTML code.

5 – Use the combination Ctrl + F to open the search engine within the browser.

6- Next, type Buddy_ID and a series of codes with said phrase will be underlined in red. If they don’t, you have to press enter to tell the browser to do so.

7- Each Buddy_ID appears with several numbers representing each user entered the profile.

8 – To find out who it is you have to type: Facebook.com/ (and paste the code).

9 – By giving an entry the profile will appear.

Facebook social networking site

With this option in the palm of your hand, you can now see who went to see a profile Facebook, especially regarding the issue of red-handed persons looking to steal personal data, including telephone and mail. We’ll also be sure to choose the viewing options, which include viewing the page’s close friends.

