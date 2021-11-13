Rover discovers ‘something no one’s seen before’ under a rock on Mars (PHOTOS)

According to those in charge of the expedition, this result could have several explanations, although they are not yet sure what it could be.

NASA’s Perseverance team has discovered “something no one’s seen before” under layered rock on Mars, close to where the rover first landed earlier this year, the robotic rover team reports online.

Perseverance, who surveys the terrain of the crater lake crater, used abrasive tool At the end of his robotic arm erodes the surface of the rock to look inside.

After the rock was eroded, the rover sent pictures to show what’s under the upper layer, which It appears to be a group of minerals and granular sediments. According to those in charge of the expedition, this result could have several explanations, although they are not yet sure what it could be.

“Look inside to see something no one has seen before. I used a small part of this rock to remove the surface layer and see what’s underneath. Focus on my next goal for sampling Mars,” he expressed on the wandering team Perseverance in a post on their Twitter account. their own.

After being shut down in October due to a solar conjunction, with Star King interfering between Earth and the Red Planet, the Perseverance has been looking at some of the rock formations in the southern region of the planet of interest to the world’s rover science team. Earth.

One of the main objectives of the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter is Collecting rock and soil samples from Mars That will be stored by the vehicle itself in tubes that will bring future missions back to Earth to be analyzed for signs of microbial life 3 billion years old.