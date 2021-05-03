‘Should be removed immediately’: Expert warns millions of iPad and iPhone users of App Store scams

Popular and influential developer Kosta Eleftheriou has issued a warning to all iPhone and iPad owners about the presence of major new frauds within the App Store affecting millions of users.

In a series of Tweets, The expert revealed that within “a few minutes” of searching, he found many rogue VPN apps that have been on the App Store for over a year and have been downloaded by millions of people.

Fraudulent requests factory

At first glance, all of these ‘apps’ They seem “innocent” And they have strong reviews, so since it’s free, “most people will download it and try it”. However, upon close examination of their descriptions, reviews, and websites, Eleftheriou concluded that it is a “deceptive application factory”, which is a network of different developer accounts controlled by the same people, “so that if Apple wakes up and removes one app, the others will remain.”

According to the analyst, users “try very hard to warn each other not to run into these scams and some have a lot of trouble canceling unwanted and recurring charges” after downloading these apps. According to Eleftheriou, these are not “random” apps, but rather “higher paying” apps, with around $ 10,000,000 in revenue.

In an interview with Forbes, Eleftheriou destacó, in particular, cuatro apps: ‘VPN Plus – VPN Service’, ‘Fast VPN & Wi-Fi Proxy’, ‘VPN Valley – Security, Protection’ y ‘VPN Guard & Wifi Proxy’.

These four A total of 9 million downloads have been downloadedAnd anyone who uses it should remove them immediately: Directing all your network traffic through the crooks is not entirely good for security or privacy, ”the expert said.

