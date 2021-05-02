WhatsApp: What changes will the app implement from May 15 | Cell Phones | Smartphone | United States | Mexico | Spain | nnda nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

in the beginning of the year It revealed a change in its privacy policies, a fact that generated rumors and even panic and even panic, prompting thousands of users to migrate to apps like Telegram or Signal. Then , a program The deadline for accepting the new terms has been postponed until May 15. But what will happen from that date? Here we tell you.

According to Andro4all, a portal that specializes in technology, users who do not accept the new security policies for WhatsApp They will be able to continue using the app Express Mail. However, there will be some limitations regarding the app’s functionality.

“If you don’t accept them by then, WhatsApp will not delete your account. However, you will not be able to access all the features until you accept them. For a short time, you will be able to receive calls and notifications, but you will not be able to read or send messages from the application., Refers to the application in a file . You can also accept updates even after May 15th.

WhatsApp: What is changing

  • You can talk to more companies on WhatsApp For faster and more effective communication by phone or email. This is completely optional. You can send letters to companies asking questions, making purchases, and obtaining information.
  • WhatsApp will provide clearer information About how data are collected, shared, and used. Changes to the privacy policy provide you with more details about how they manage your information.

WhatsApp: What is the same

  • The privacy and security of your personal conversations with family and friends on WhatsApp will not change.
  • WhatsApp will not provide your number to any company; Moreover, their policies prohibit companies from contacting you on WhatsApp without first obtaining your consent to do so.
  • Your acceptance of the new terms of service does not increase WhatsApp’s ability to share user data with Facebook, the parent company.

