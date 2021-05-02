WhatsApp: What changes will the app implement from May 15 | Cell Phones | Smartphone | United States | Mexico | Spain | nnda nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

in the beginning of the year The WhatsApp It revealed a change in its privacy policies, a fact that generated rumors and even panic and even panic, prompting thousands of users to migrate to apps like Telegram or Signal. Then , a program The deadline for accepting the new terms has been postponed until May 15. But what will happen from that date? Here we tell you.

According to Andro4all, a portal that specializes in technology, users who do not accept the new security policies for WhatsApp They will be able to continue using the app Express Mail. However, there will be some limitations regarding the app’s functionality.

“If you don’t accept them by then, WhatsApp will not delete your account. However, you will not be able to access all the features until you accept them. For a short time, you will be able to receive calls and notifications, but you will not be able to read or send messages from the application., Refers to the application in a file website. You can also accept updates even after May 15th.

What has changed WhatsApp since May 15th. (Image: Pexels)

WhatsApp: What is changing

You can talk to more companies on WhatsApp For faster and more effective communication by phone or email. This is completely optional. You can send letters to companies asking questions, making purchases, and obtaining information.

WhatsApp: What is the same