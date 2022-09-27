Sono Bisque doll reveals all of Marin Kitagawa – Kudasai’s measurements

As mentioned earlier, the manga Shinichi FukudaAnd the Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru (darling dress up), an official fan book that included a variety of illustrations, interviews, and other information about the franchise. The most interesting thing, it seems, is the drawing that shows all the official measurements of the character Marine Kitagawathe same things that he took wakana goju During the first episodes of the series.

Although the information is in Japanese, the Facebook page “Kisekwe – ラ テ ン 系 フ ァ ンHe was responsible for translating it and putting it into a much clearer graph.

If we put some of these measurements into a body visualizer, we can get an idea of ​​what Marine Kitagawa’s body would look like in real life, which is pretty cool stuff. His weight is never disclosed in the manga, so the app calculates it based on his “ideal”, but given that Kitagawa eats a lot of junk food with little or no exercise, we can’t really get an accurate idea of ​​what he currently weighs.

The anime adapted for the first time during a season Winter 2022 (January-March) It had a total of 12 episodes, while the platforms were Crunchy Roll s Funimation She is responsible for its distribution in the West, as well as with its dubbing into Latin Spanish. For his part, Fukuda publishes the manga in the magazine Young Jungan from the publisher Square Enix Since January 2018. 7.5 million copies have been traded to date.

Brief Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru

Immersed in the family business of traditional doll making, Wakana Gojo is a reserved first-year high school student and has no friends. With the painful memory of a childhood friend ignoring his attention, Gojou is unable to connect with his classmates and his hobbies, leading to isolation. Gojou has not yet mastered making doll faces, but he is exceptionally skilled at making their clothes. Her skill with a sewing machine is soon discovered by her beautiful partner, Marin Kitagawa, whom Gojou admires and envy for her boldness and honesty. He immediately shares his own hobby with Gojou: he loves to dress up as sexy video game characters.

However, Kitagawa does not know how to sew her own suits, which leads her to seek Gojou’s expertise. Drawn into the endless witch’s cosplay-related adventures, Kitagawa becomes her first friend who she totally accepts. Thus, despite being opposite poles, their relationship slowly blossoms thanks to their ability to help each other out in the complex world of cosplay.

Line: okayamahito on Twitter & Kisekoi Facebook group

(c) 福田 晋 一 / Square Enix