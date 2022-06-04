Sono Bisque Doll sales exceed 9 thousand again with the third edition of Blu-ray – Kudasai

Platform Oricon It was reported that one week after its release in Japan, the third Blu-ray/DVD compilation pack for the anime appeared Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru (dress up my love) A cumulative 9,162 copies have been sold. This third bundle includes two episodes and the cover shows the character Sajuna Inuiwho appears dressed as the character black lily.

This second package was released on May 25 in Japan and includes episodes five and six of the project, with some extended scenes and voiceovers from the voice cast. Blu-ray copy at 7700 yen (about 63 US dollars) 8200 copies were soldWhile DVD copy at 6600 yen (about 54 US dollars) A total of 962 copies were sold. It should be remembered that the second package collected 9,335 copies sold in its first week, of which there was a 1.85 percent reduction.

the gate Akiba News Share an article explaining the contents of the third Blu-ray/DVD bundle and how it is being promoted in different stores in Japan.

league Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru It premiered during the winter season 2022 (January-March) in Japan and saw a total of twelve episodes, while platforms Crunchy Roll s Funimation She is responsible for its distribution in the West, as well as with its dubbing into Latin Spanish. for this part, Shinichi Fukuda Publish the manga in the magazine Young Jungan from the publisher Square Enix Since January 2018.

Brief Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru

Immersed in the family business of traditional doll making, Wakana Gojou is a reserved first year high school student and has no friends. With the painful memory of a childhood friend ignoring his attention, Gojou is unable to connect with his classmates and his hobbies, leading to isolation. Gojou has not yet mastered making doll faces, but he is exceptionally skilled at making their clothes. Her sewing machine skill is soon discovered by her beautiful partner, Marin Kitagawa, whom Gojou admires and envies for her boldness and honesty. He immediately shares his own hobby with Gojou: he loves to dress up as sexy video game characters.

However, Kitagawa does not know how to sew her own suits, which leads her to seek Gojou’s expertise. Drawn by the endless adventures of a charming girl related to cinema, Kitagawa becomes her first friend who she totally accepts. Thus, despite being opposite poles, their relationship slowly blossoms thanks to their ability to help each other out in the complex world of cosplay.

Line: Akiba News

(c) 福田 晋 一 / Square Enix ・ 「着 せ 恋」 製作 委員会